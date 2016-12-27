PHOTO FEATURE: Christmas contest winner

× Expand Photo by Adam Hand

The Painted Heron, 605 E. Broadway in Alton, was announced the winner of downtown’s first Best Christmas Display Contest, sponsored by area residents Derrick and Kathleen Richardson as a way to bring attention and beauty to the downtown district. Shop owner Julie Elmendorf was presented with a $100 prize for her decorations, which were judged based on originality, creativity and mood. Other participants included Alton Health Center, Country Meadows Antiques and Wish and Wear Dress Rentals, the contest runner-up.

