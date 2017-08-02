Cindy Dickinson is AMH Employee of the Month

Cindy Dickinson of Medical Imaging (center, holding plaque) is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for August. Since starting her career at the hospital 22 years ago, Dickinson has consistently met or exceeded the standards of excellence. Her co-workers say she has a passion for patient care and always puts the best interest of the patient first and foremost. She consistently and frequently receives positive comments from patients who participate in discharge call surveys. She has been the department educator as well as the clinical instructor for the Southwestern Illinois College radiology students for many years. She has been a mentor not only to countless Southwestern Illinois College students but also to her fellow technologists and other co-workers. The radiologists respect Dickinson for her knowledge and often seek her out to troubleshoot issues related to PACS (picture archiving and communication system) and other clinical quality concerns.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter