College for Kids, Edwardsville YMCA team up for summer camp

× Expand Photo by Louise Jett, L&C Media Specialist Edwardsville YMCA President/CEO Gary Niebur (top left) and Lewis and Clark Community College President Dale Chapman (top right) mark the partnership between the two entities, which will come together to enrich the high-quality summer programming available for children on the college’s Godfrey campus this summer.

GODFREY — Two area leaders in youth programming are teaming up to keep kids engaged in learning at Lewis and Clark Community College this summer.

A new full-time summer camp for students from kindergarten to fifth grade is available at the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark and will run May 22 to Aug. 11. Based on the successful YMCA Summer Camp in Edwardsville, this opportunity will include indoor and outdoor activities — swimming, fishing, sports, music, dance and more — to keep children active and engaged all summer long. Campers will also enjoy a field trip every Friday.

As always, a variety of College for Kids courses will also be available, either as add-ons for summer campers or as standalone classes. Most classes will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. New classes will begin each week from June 12 to July 31, including cooking, technology, robotics, dance, theater and art.

“The YMCA is extremely pleased to partner with the Lewis and Clark Community College by providing a full-day summer camp program at the Godfrey campus,” said Edwardsville YMCA President/CEO Gary Niebur. “The summer camp program, coupled with L&C’s outstanding College for Kids program, will provide high-quality full day care for children and families in the Alton/Godfrey area.”

One-day field trips to Scott Air Force Base and the federal courthouse in St. Louis will be among the highlights of College for Kids this year. Also, a longtime favorite, Lewis and Clark Junior Explorers, is being offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the week of June 19-23 at the State Historic Site in Hartford.

“We’re excited to bring another summer of high-quality enrichment classes to kids in our community,” Assistant Director of Corporate and Community Learning Katie Haas said. “Parents have been requesting full-day programs for many years and our new partnership with the YMCA allows us an avenue to deliver an affordable camp experience all summer long. Since both programs are in one place, it allows parents great flexibility in scheduling. It’s really the best of both worlds.”

Parents can register for either program or both by calling (618) 468-5701 or on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark in Trimpe 123 from 7-11 a.m. Mondays and 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and on Tuesdays. Because spots will fill quickly, parents are encouraged to sign up for as many weeks of the summer as they need.

“L&C is an exceptional institution of higher education and is a tremendous asset to the entire region,” Niebur said. “The Y is proud to be associated with L&C and we look forward to the new summer camp program and new partnership opportunities to serve the people of the Alton/Godfrey area.”

Registration at lc.edu/c4k