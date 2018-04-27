Credit unions get rolling on bike build

Area credit unions, a part of the George G. Burnett chapter of credit unions, have recently been raising money to purchase bikes for needy children. 1stMidAmerica Credit, Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, and Midwest Members Credit Union worked together and were able to raise nearly $2,500 through branch fundraisers to buy bikes. A total of 23 bikes were purchased and assembled by credit union employees. These bikes will benefit children in local school districts, just in time for summer. The credit unions are also using the funds to purchase safety gear for each child. The members of the Burnett Chapter thanked their members and staff for the efforts in this cause.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter