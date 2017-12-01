Dancing and donating

Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings Photo by JD Jennings

WHAT: Seventh annual Borderline Christmas Concert

WHEN: Nov. 25

WHERE: Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

WHY: In what has become a tradition, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve sponsored the Borderline Christmas donation event for the Toys for Tots campaign, organized by members of the Borderline band and friends. For a $10 entry fee or the donation of an unwrapped toy, guests experienced free food donated by Grillin’ Gvillo’s, games, a visit from Santa Claus, and live music from local acts including Tommy Karlas, Flatliner, Billy Hurst and Borderline. An estimated 300 toys were collected at a value of approximately $6,000. Beverly Farm residents also help the cause by collecting aluminum cans, cashing them in, and using the proceeds to buy toys to donate. Toys for Tots coordinator Glenn Heimer said the organization helped more than 10,000 families in four counties in 2016, and he expects those numbers to rise this year. To make a donation, call (618) 433-1281 or email theborderlineband@hotmail.com.

