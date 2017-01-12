Dancing at 100

GRANITE CITY — Memories of a world traveled by horse and buggy and lit by coal oil lamps are reserved for those who have seen an extraordinary number of years. Talking to someone that age is a chance to get a close-up window into those times with a clarity no one else is able to share.

Fit and engaging, Ed Ozanich greets you with a smile and hearty handshake. Ozanich still lives independently in an apartment at The Fountains assisted living facility in Granite City. A birthday party there in October celebrated his 100th birthday.

Born in Granite City in 1916, Ozanich remembers when automobiles were a rarity.

“My dad drove an Oakland,” he recalls. “They don’t make them anymore.”

The Oakland Motor Car Co. became the Pontiac Car Co. in 1933.

“People still traveled a lot by horse and buggy when I was young,” he says.

Ozanich had three brothers and three sisters when he was a child. His father lost his job during the Great Depression and, to support his family, moved them to land they owned in Missouri.

“We were able to live off of the land there,” he says.

He explains his father grew corn and wheat, and they raised hogs.

“We also had a summer garden and raised a great deal of our food,” he says.

Ozanich says the walk to school for him was three miles one way when they lived in the country. He points out one of the main reasons the family eventually moved back to the Granite City area was so the children would be better able to get to school.

Graduating from Granite City High School in 1935, Ozanich studied mechanical engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He worked at jobs in the Cincinnati area to support himself while he was in school.

He worked in mechanical and industrial engineering over the course of his professional career, rising to the title of vice president with Emerson Electric. In that position, he traveled the country managing assembly lines for the company.

When asked what the most amazing thing is that he has seen in his 100 years, he says it’s the advent of air travel.

“We had a plant in Colorado Springs and it used to take me days to travel there by rail on my job,” he says. “When people started flying for business, it cut the time down to hours.”

Dancing has always been an avid pastime for Ozanich. His wife, Ellen, was from Venice, and they frequently went dancing at a ballroom there. He says they danced at venues all over the area, from the Casa Loma Ballroom in St. Louis to the legendary Coliseum Ballroom in Benld. He continues to attend dances at The Fountains.

He and Ellen were married when he was 21 and she was 18. They enjoyed 73 years of marriage before her passing in 2011. Together they had three children. He has seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Ozanich still irons his own clothes and polishes his own shoes. Those at The Fountains who know him say he never leaves his room unless his shoes are spit-shined and his clothes immaculate.

Ozanich attributes his longevity and robust health to the fact he never drank or smoked. He says that’s the best advice he can give younger people.

“Don’t drink or smoke and it helps your health a lot,” he says.

