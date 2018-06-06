Diplomat champions U.N.’s role in creating a more peaceful planet

× Expand photo by Kathy Turner Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury of Bangladesh was the keynote speaker April 12 at SIUE’s International Studies Day.

“International studies is an interdisciplinary degree program designed to help students reflect on, and engage in, the complex social, political, economic and cultural interrelations that exist among nations and regions of our increasingly globalized world.”

Taken from the program’s website, this sentence outlines both the simplicity and the complexity of the International Studies program at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The complexity of international studies was also the focus of speakers at the International Studies Day hosted by the department on April 12 at the campus. Open to anyone interested, the daylong event focused on international issues affecting the region as well as discussions on international opportunities for students.

Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury, who served as ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, was the keynote speaker on the topic of The United Nations — Essential or Irrelevant in Today’s World? He shared his history with U.N. service, including his role as undersecretary-general and high representative of the United Nations.

The United Nations formed in 1945 following World War II. Its mission was to address the devastation left after the war, focusing on international peace and security. There are 193 member states in the United Nations, headquartered in New York City.

The United Nations is led by the secretary-general and the General Assembly. As per the charter, the main focus continues to be working to prevent conflict and creating conditions to maintain peace. Since its inception, the United Nations has expanded its focus to include protection of human rights, delivering humanitarian aid when needed, promoting sustainable development and upholding international law through the U.N. Security Council, which can approve peacekeeping missions, impose sanctions, or authorize the use of force when there’s a threat to international security.

Chowdhury’s speech focused on the United Nations’ role in the world. One area he feels strongly about is the result of a U.N. charter in 1999 focused on the assurance of equality, a document he helped draft and develop.

“Equality is a key focus of the United Nations and very pertinent in today’s world,” he said. “The charter advocates feminism. I am a feminist and proud to say it.”

He said the smart choice is to use the United Nations’ resources to ensure equality for everyone.

The ambassador spoke of increasing representation by women as U.N. delegates.

“It is changing,” he said. “But in cases such as 2011, when Liberia and Yemen included women representatives, they often are at first uncomfortable in their new roles and take time to assure their role as delegates.”

He said the United Nations plays a key role in enforcing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights throughout the world.

He also expressed a desire to see a change in the United Nations’ political structure. The leadership — the secretary-general — has a term of five years. The secretary-general is appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council. As such, any five council members can veto a nomination. As a result, most secretaries-general end up being from middle-power countries because stronghold nations veto any nominations from rival countries.

“This means that a secretary-general comes into power ‘owing’ others,” the ambassador said. “As their term progresses, they begin to move to the planning for the next election, which means little is accomplished during the term of office.”

Chowdhury said extending the term would allow for a more efficient use of the role. He also feels that the veto power of the Security Council has made the process a “nightmare” that must be addressed.

The United Nations will continue to play a vital role in the world as long as it is given an opportunity to play that role, he said.

“There is nothing better than the structure of the United Nations,” he said. “Its focus of credibility, impartiality, and universality is vital in the world today.”

He also addressed the Security Council’s important role in world peace and security. When asked about the Syrian conflict, he was quick to point out the council is in place to assure that war crimes, such as using chemical weapons, are quickly dealt with.

“The situation in Syria must be addressed,” he said. “Five or six years ago was the time for talk.”

He went on to say the United Nations has “the ability to allow the Security Council to say we need to take action before a catastrophe, not after. It is time for the United Nations to take action in areas where the peace-keeping laws are being violated.”

Most importantly, Chowdhury’s message was clear that the United Nations continues to have a vital role in international areas of concern.

“The underserved and impoverished people of the world need the United Nations,” he said. “The role of the United Nations continues to be equality for the people of the world by the collective actions of the General Assembly.”

