Display of patriotism

Photos by Andrew Dobson
WHAT: Annual Bethalto Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
WHEN: May 29
WHERE: The parade began at the Bethalto Water Company parking lot at Prairie and Erwin Plegge Boulevard and traveled west to Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
WHY: The 58th annual event once again brought out residents eager to show their patriotism and honor local service personnel. The ceremony following the parade took place at Veteran’s Marker in the cemetery, with a welcome by Mayor Alan Winslow and invocation by Master of Ceremonies Bill Piening. Bethalto American Legion Post 214 performed taps and provided a 21-gun salute.