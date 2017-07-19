Document diligence

To help residents securely shred and dispose of sensitive personal information, while also discussing state and local issues, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) hosted a Shred Day at the YMCA in Edwardsville. “By hosting this event, I was able to provide a free and necessary service to over 100 residents, giving them a safe space to get rid of old documents that contain sensitive personal information,” Stuart said. “I was also able to speak with numerous constituents about their concerns within their communities or answer questions they had about the past legislative session.” Stuart will also host a Coffee with Katie, free and open to the public, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Conway’s Catering in Maryville. “I invite anyone who wants to speak with me or express their concerns to my Coffee with Katie,” Stuart said.

