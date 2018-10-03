Domestic violence victims remembered

Callie Logan, a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville employee and domestic violence survivor, speaks during the annual Domestic Violence Memorial Service held Oct. 2 by the Madison County Third Judicial Circuit Court Family Violence Prevention Council and hosted by Alton Memorial Hospital. In the background is Tina Culp from Oasis Women’s Center in Alton. Approximately 50 people gathered in the AMH Healing Garden to remember more than 30 people who have died because of domestic violence in the county during the past 35 years. The Rev. Jim Johnston, a member of the council and pastor of First Christian Church in Alton, introduced the speakers, including county judges, Alton Mayor Brant Walker, and Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter