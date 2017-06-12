Downtown drive time

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: The 20th annual “All Wheels” Drive-In car show

WHERE: Downtown Alton

WHEN: June 11

WHY: With this year’s theme of The Fabulous 50s, the event once again took the downtown area decades back in time, with more than 150 cars and other vehicles from times past (or made to look that way). Organized by Alton Main Street with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club, the day also featured live music from the Smokin’ Oldies Band, a 50/50 drawing, vendors, food and more. A Little Miss and Mr. Car Hop costume contest joined with a pin-up contest to add more vintage flavor to the show.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter