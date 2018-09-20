Dozens of donors

A Guinness world record was announced this week for a historic event that Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White attended in April. White joined with 432 living donors who set a mark recognized by Guinness World Records for the largest group of living donors gathered together at The Bean in Millennium Park. White, head of the state’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry, was with the group on April 21. Living donors came from 39 states and 3 countries. White encourages people to join the state’s organ and tissue registry at LifeGoesOn.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter