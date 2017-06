Jordyn Halm (third from left) of the Women’s Health and Childbirth Center is the June Employee of the Month. Her co-workers say Halm is a team player who puts her patients first and does a great job being their advocate. With the many changes in OB, she has been encouraging and has shown great leadership skills by being a preceptor for new employees. Her co-workers also say she is dependable and a great fellow employee.

