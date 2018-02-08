Employee with empathy

Kassie Herrmann (seated) is Alton Memorial Hospital’s February Employee of the Month. Kassie was nominated while working on the Transitional Care Unit and now works on the Medical Care Unit. Her co-workers say, “Kassie is a very competent nurse. She cares deeply for her patients as well as the staff. She is always willing to help anybody, and she is a great asset to this unit and hospital. Kassie is also a great leader and takes the initiative to make situations better. Kassie is very intellectual and proves to be an awesome RN by countering bad situations with patients before they code. She is awesome, loving, and kind!”

