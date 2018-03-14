Engineering students land scholarships

× Expand (From left) SIUE construction management and survey specialization alum Quentin Schukar, recognized for induction as an Illinois Professional Land Surveyor, current construction major and Survey Specialization students Zach Bourland, Brittney Koter and Dustin McCurdy, awarded $1,500 IPLSA scholarships by past president A. Lincoln and SIUE Survey Coordinator David Sherrill

Five Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering students received $1,500 scholarships from the Illinois Professional Land Surveyor’s Association Foundation. The awards were announced at the 61st annual IPLSA Conference in early February at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield.

IPLSA scholarship awards provide financial assistance to undergraduate students pursuing a baccalaureate degree in land surveying from an accredited college or university, or a baccalaureate degree in a related science, including at least 24 semester hours of land surveying courses from the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation Land Surveyors Licensing Board’s approved curriculum at an accredited institution. Applicants must be Illinois residents attending an Illinois school.

Seiler Instrument Scholarship Senior Zachary Bourland of Staunton is the president of the Surveyor’s Club and helps arrange volunteer projects for club members. Some of those projects included building a sidewalk at the SIUE School of Pharmacy, roofing a gazebo for the Highland Rotary Club, building a playground for SIUE’s Early Childhood Center and helping the St. Louis Metro Boy Scouts earn their land surveying merit badges. He hopes to own a survey business in the future.

Chicago Chapter Senior Dustin McCurdy of Columbia is vice president of the Land Surveyor’s Club. He has been a survey field crew intern since December 2015. He expects to graduate in December and become a professional land surveyor.

Illinois Professional Land Surveyor’s Foundation Senior Dylan Mueller of Nashville is earning a bachelor’s in construction management with a certificate in land surveying. During recent summer and winter breaks, he has worked with API Survey LLC in Nashville.

Illinois Professional Land Surveyor’s Foundation Senior Michael Firtos of Granite City altered his degree program from civil engineering to land surveying.

Little Egyptian Chapter Junior Brittney Koter of Des Plaines has worked with Land Surveying Services Inc. of Lake Zurich as both a computer-aided design technician and field technician since she was in high school. She is a construction management major with a specialization in land surveying and a minor in business.

SIUE construction management and survey specialization alum Quentin Schukar of Edwardsville also was recognized for induction as an Illinois professional land surveyor.

