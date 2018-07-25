Epic employee

Jeremy Clements of Medical Imaging (center, with his co-workers) is Alton Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Month for July. No fewer than seven of his co-workers nominated Jeremy for the honor, with many of them referring to his expertise in Epic, the electronic health records system that went live last December. Their comments include: “Jeremy was given the task of our Epic Super User, attended about 10 classes (or more) and dove head-first to help each of us in the front desk position learn how Epic worked. Once we went live with Epic, Jeremy worked 13-hour days for a minimum of two weeks, never once complaining about this. He was always being pulled to answer questions from all areas in the department to help avoid major issues, without sacrificing patient care. I started calling him ‘Mr. Epic’ because he is so knowledgeable. He never seems put out to help and does help with a smile.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter