ER excellence

Melissa Suhre of the Alton Memorial Hospital Emergency Department (third from right, front row) is the AMH September Employee of the Month. Melissa's co-workers say, "Melissa is an excellent nurse and great team member in the ER. She is always advocating for her patients to ensure they receive the best possible care. She is a great teacher and resource for our new employees. Melissa is always there to help a co-worker in need when the ER is busy and hectic. She is consistently the first one in a room to see a new patient and can quickly assess any need for emergent interventions. She is truly an amazing example of what an emergency nurse should be. AMH is lucky to have her."

