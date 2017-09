Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: The Alton Expo

WHEN: Sept. 14-17

WHERE: Riverfront Park, Alton

WHY: Returning from a 16-year break, the Alton Expo brought crowds out to experience the sights and sounds, including carnival rides, live music, cotton candy, and mud volleyball tournaments. Officials said the event was a rousing success, with no significant problems or disruptions.

