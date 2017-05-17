Flying high

EDWARDSVILLE — A year ago, Edwardsville High School added a new sport — ultimate Frisbee.

Since then, Edwardsville has become one of the top teams in the St. Louis area. The squad, known as the Edwardsville Elite, is 17-7 in dual matches and is setting its sights on bringing home another state championship.

The Illinois High School Boys State Championships is scheduled for May 20-21 at Joliet.

“Last year, in the B division, we won a state championship there,” EHS coach Trevor Spohr said. “This year, we’re going to A division and we hope to win that one, too.”

Edwardsville is the only school in Southern Illinois to have an ultimate Frisbee team. The Elite competes in the St. Louis Ultimate Juniors league, which includes CBC, Cor Jesu, DeSmet, Saint Louis University High and Vianney, among others.

“I love it,” said senior Colin Fischer, one of the team’s 22 players. “It’s an awesome sport.”

Edwardsville has surpassed its win total of 14 from last year.

“That’s a pretty solid record for this year,” said Spohr, whose team was coming off a fifth-place finish at the Missouri state tournament last week in St. Louis. “Last year, in the league we were in, we went 4-4 and two of those games were forfeits. This year, we played in every single game and we’re 7-1. We lost to DeSmet, who is nationally ranked this year.”

Ultimate Frisbee is similar to football and soccer. The team must reach the opponent’s end zone. Instead of using a ball, teams must pass a disc down the field to advance.

“A normal game is played 7 vs. 7, so that’s played on a 70 yard by 40 yard field with 20-yard end zones,” Spohr said. “The game starts when one team pulls, so that means they throw the disc from one end zone to the other. The other team is in the other end zone. A point is scored by one team catching the disc at their respective end zone. Most games are played to 15 points. When one team gets to eight points, that’s considered halftime and you take a five-minute break. The first team that gets to 15 points wins the game.”

The EHS coach said playing ultimate Frisbee isn’t easy.

“You have to have the physicality of soccer when you’re out there,” he said.

Spohr, a 2011 EHS graduate, came up with the idea of bringing an ultimate Frisbee team to the school several years ago while working at the Edwardsville YMCA.

“Most of these kids wanted to be a little more competitive, so we found a high school league in St. Louis,” he said. “Last year, we started out and we didn’t know what we were doing. We came out and played the game for the love of it and the fun. It kind of evolved from that to where we are now. We’re a pretty decent team right now.”

EHS has 15 seniors on its team, including Fischer, Matt Nuoffer, Ian Klein, Carl Eastman and Ben Linck.

“I’m trying to get them to go out to the freshmen, sophomores and juniors and get them to come out next year,” he said. “It’s a great competitive sport. But with that, we need the high school support constantly. The goal is to get a registration table next year, so I can advertise it out there.”

Fischer said he hopes his team will continue to be successful in the future even though it will lose a lot of players to graduation.

“Hopefully, we’ll get some new kids in and start establishing a real program in Edwardsville,” he said.

Nuoffer, who became the first Edwardsville player to hit the 200-point career mark last month, played basketball in his freshman year at EHS before later getting interested in ultimate Frisbee.

“I fell in love with the sport and I want to play it at a higher level,” he said.

Nuoffer said he’s happy to be part of the EHS ultimate Frisbee team.

“I’m proud of what we’ve become,” the senior captain said. “I feel like I give it my all and I’m proud to say I’m an Edwardsville Tiger. I got to play ultimate Frisbee for Edwardsville because of that.”

