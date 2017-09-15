Four decades of service

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The National Association of Realtors has recognized Sharron Lovato of Godfrey of Landmark Realty for 40 years as a Realtor. “We are keenly aware that the long and faithful service for which you are being honored reflects myriad efforts and activities on behalf of the association,” 2017 association President William Brown wrote in a letter to Lovato. “We are confident that you look back on your years of service with a sense of pride and satisfaction.” Lovato said she will continue to provide service to her community through her Godfrey location for years to come. Lovato poses for a photo with (from left) Matt Horn, broker-owner of Landmark Realty of Godfrey; and Greater Gateway Association of Realtors presenter Kyle Anderson.

