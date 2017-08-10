Friends in tennis

Photos by Bill Roseberry

The seventh annual Edwardsville Futures pro tennis tournament kicked off Aug. 6 with the annual Mitch ‘n’ Friends event, sponsored by the Bob Emig Foundation, at the Edwardsville High School Tennis Center. The event was established in honor of Mitchell McGinnis, who spent four seasons on the Edwardsville Tiger tennis team while dealing with special needs. Children and adults who face challenges in life are welcomed with open arms at the event, getting an opportunity to spend the evening playing tennis with high school, collegiate, and pro players and eating free pizza to boot.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter