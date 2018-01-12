Frozen fun

Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: The Alton-Audubon Eagle Ice Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 6

WHERE: Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., and the Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Mo.

WHY: Kicking off eagle-watching season, this annual event gives guests the opportunity to participate in family-friendly activities and meet a live bald eagle up close and personal. Ice Putt Putt Golf, Giant Connect Four, and a visit from Alton CVB mascot Seymour Bluffs helped to make a cold day just a bit warmer. Ice Visions of Kirkwood, Mo., provided this year’s eagle ice sculpture.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter