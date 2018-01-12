Frozen fun

Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson

Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: The Alton-Audubon Eagle Ice Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 6

WHERE: Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., and the Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Mo.

WHY: Kicking off eagle-watching season, this annual event gives guests the opportunity to participate in family-friendly activities and meet a live bald eagle up close and personal. Ice Putt Putt Golf, Giant Connect Four, and a visit from Alton CVB mascot Seymour Bluffs helped to make a cold day just a bit warmer. Ice Visions of Kirkwood, Mo., provided this year’s eagle ice sculpture.

