Getting in character

Alton Little Theater is finishing up costumes for this weekend’s big Disney concert at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Tickets are on sale by calling the Alton Visitors Center at (618) 465-6676 until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and Metrotix will set up a box office site at the south entrance to the event to sell any remaining tickets beginning at 6:30 p.m. Reserved seating has been expanded and lawn seats will most likely be available right up until concert starting time of 7:30 p.m. The homage to Walt Disney is being produced by Lee Cox, Kevin Frakes, Addie Gramelspacher, Brant McCance, and Kristina Bemis Tupman for Alton Little Theater with a talented cast of 18 singers and dancers. The directors appear in the show in multiple roles along with a cast of performers. All will be available for a “meet and greet” in the VIP tent beginning at 6 p.m., and children in the audience will have the opportunity to be on stage with the actors during part of three musical numbers. Fifteen talented girls auditioned to be in the “Frozen” chorus last Saturday at a Disney character brunch and received invitations to join Elsa and Anna on stage to sing.

