Girl Scout stars shine at awards ceremony

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honored its brightest stars at its annual All That Glitters Award Ceremony on April 7 at Doubletree in Mount Vernon.

The banquet recognizes Girl Scouts from across Southern Illinois who achieve significant accomplishments in leadership and community service.

Awardees included 19 recipients of the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, as well as 107 recipients of the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette (grades 6-8) can earn. Girl Scouts who earned both of these awards, as well as the Girl Scout Bronze Award, were also presented with GSSI’s Trifecta Award. In addition, Kaitlyn Barnett of Troy and Lydia Fulton of Worden were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts and received $500 scholarships.

The Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes leadership and positive impact Girl Scout Seniors (grades 9-10) and Girl Scout Ambassadors (grades 11-12) demonstrate through a large-scale community service project that takes a suggested minimum of 80 hours to complete. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls take the rigorous path towards earning this prestigious award, but those who complete the journey change the lives of others, as well as their own, in significant ways. This year’s local Girl Scout Gold Award recipients include:

Edwardsville: Emma Boone*, Makenzie Keiser*

Dorsey: Helena Frisbie-Firsching*

Roxana: Michaela Tarpley, Victoria Tarpley

Wood River: Abigail Kurth

Worden: Lydia Fulton*

Note: girls with an asterisk (*) by their names have also earned the Girl Scout Trifecta Award

The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, is symbolic of accomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her. The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl’s community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group. This year’s local Girl Scout Silver Award recipients include:

Brighton: Mackeznie Behrends, Abby Van Doren

Glen Carbon: Madison Love, Abigail Zajac

Granite City: Kathryn Brinker, Kali Cooper, Kyra Fisher, Caitlin Hahs, Dulce Hernandez, Ninel Hernandez, McKinsey Klaesner, Maggie Moore, Laci Mosier, McKenna Myatt, London Redstone, Kristin Taylor, Skyler Whitlock

Pontoon Beach: Hannah Barnes

Worden: Victoria Hester

Scholarship recognizes Scouting excellence

Two excelling Girl Scouts, Kaitlyn Barnett and Lydia Fulton, have been selected as Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ 2018 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarship winners.

The girls were recognized April 7 at the annual All That Glitters Ceremony at the Double Tree in Mount Vernon.

The scholarship is awarded to Scouts who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in the Girl Scout movement, in school and in their community. Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the Brownie Haunted Camp, which is planned, organized and conducted by older Girl Scouts. The scholarships show how girls work together to make the world a better place. The two girls who have been awarded this scholarship for 2018 have gone above and beyond in all areas of Girl Scouting, their communities, schools, and extracurricular activities. They are true leaders who give endlessly of their time and talents.

Kaitlyn Barnett is a Girl Scout Ambassador who has been a Scout for 13 years. She has earned her Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards, making her a Trifecta recipient. She has also received her Counselor-In-Training, Volunteer-In-Training, Service to Girl Scouts, and Community Service awards. Kaitlyn is a senior at Triad High School in Troy and plans on attending Southeast Missouri State University, where she would like to complete a double major in historical preservation and biology, with a focus in environmental and ecological studies. Her dream job would be working as a park ranger for the National Park Service.

“Even though all these awards are something to be proud of, it is not the pin that I am proud to earn,” she said. “It is the skills and the empowerment from others in the Girl Scout community that makes me feel proud to be a Girl Scout.”

Lydia Fulton is a Girl Scout Ambassador who has been a Scout for 12 years. During her career, she earned her Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards, making her a Trifecta recipient. She also served on the GSSI Board of Directors as an ex-officio member for two years and as a mentor for one. Lydia plans to pursue a biology major with a focus on cognitive science. Her long-term plan is to become a physician.

“Because of my experiences as a Girl Scout, I feel well-equipped to face my future,” Lydia said. “I want to do great things, and Girl Scouts has given me the tools to do just that.”

