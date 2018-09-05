Giving golfers

The Alton High School girls golf team participated in the Putt Fore a Purpose fundraiser this summer. They were aiming to raise money for future practice rounds, uniforms, and equipment. In addition to raising money for their team, the girls wanted to help out the Alton community, in particular students and families, so they donated a portion of their funds to help those in need. Team members include seniors Jenna Fleming, Mariah Bolling, and Claire Bunse; sophomores Riley Kenney and Natalie Messinger; freshmen Josie Giertz, Tori Keller, Oliva Boyd, and Tianna Grant; head coach Carey Cappel and assistant coaches Karen Fleming and Doug Carey.

