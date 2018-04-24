Global showcase

Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: Small Town — Big World annual event

WHERE: River Bend Yoga, Jacoby Arts Center, Old Bakery Beer Company, LuciAnna’s Pastries, Maeva’s Coffee, YWCA of Alton, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Germania Brew Haus, It’s Raining Zen, Little Mexico Restaurant, Olive Oil Marketplace, State Street Market, Haskell House Children’s Museum, Argosy Casino, and Hayner Public Library District

WHEN: April 21

WHY: Alton Main Street presented the daylong cultural celebration throughout the downtown district to represent Alton’s diversity. The event is a homegrown effort, with members of the public contributing ethnic cuisine, traditional clothing, world music, folk art, dance performances, martial arts, sports, and information from faith communities. “This will be a very exciting day for Alton to demonstrate that we are an inclusive community where people embrace and celebrate the heritage that makes each of us unique,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “An international event has been one of the biggest requests we’ve heard from the public, and Alton Main Street is happy to be able to provide the framework that brings everyone together.”

