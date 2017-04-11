Going Ford-ward

In 1963 brothers Bill and Bob Roberts moved their auto dealership, dating back to 1949, to Alton. In 1967 they began selling Fords, and the dealership can still be found at 4350 Alby St.

On April 11, the Ford Motor Co. honored Roberts Motors with a plaque celebrating the achievement.

“Thank you for your loyalty and your perseverance,” Ford Motor Co. Executive Director of U.S. Sales Dianne Craig, who flew into town for the milestone, said. “We are proud of our association and relationship. We at Ford Motor Company know this milestone is not easily obtained; you are among a very elite group of dealers.”

Ford Motor Co. Regional Manager Kevin Klossner presented the award to Sam and John Roberts.

“Ford has been a great asset to us,” Sam Roberts said. “It has carried us through 50 years, and we hope to be around for another 50 years.”

He also credited his staff for the accomplishment, stating he had seen numerous downturns in the industry and the employees of Roberts Motors carried the company through the tough times.

