Going the extra mile

Amy Jarrett of the Intensive Care Unit (in pink) is Alton Memorial Hospital’s April Employee of the Month. Among comments from her co-workers: “Amy is a dedicated employee who goes above and beyond for her patients. She is caring and compassionate. I have witnessed her giving extra care by sitting with a family just to comfort them in a stressful situation. She also picks up extra days throughout the hospital to help out her co-workers, and she does so without complaining. Amy always comes into work with a positive attitude, making the time you spend working with her pleasant even in the most hectic times. Amy is also great with the students who come to the unit for clinicals. She is very patient and knowledgeable with her teaching.”

