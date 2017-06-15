Graduation presents

GRANITE CITY — Marquis Shaw entered the Granite City High School conference room on May 9 and saw a large group of people.

“I thought I was in trouble,” the GCHS senior said.

But he wasn’t in trouble. Instead, he received an early graduation present — a free yearbook from former Granite City School Board member and teacher Ron Dillard and the GCHS yearbook staff.

Dillard bought yearbooks to 12 GCHS seniors. Shaw was the last senior to receive one.

“All of my years (in high school), I have never bought a yearbook,” said Shaw, who plans to attend Lincoln College next year. “I always looked at my friends because I never had planned on having one. It feels really good having my own yearbook in my senior year.”

All of the other seniors — Kariem Ali, Hannah Barnett, Brandon Bettag, Fatima Bucio, Torrey Deal, Chaz Haller, Matt Hunsinger, Addaya Moore, Cole Phelps, Anthony Stasiak and Kendrick Williba — received their yearbooks the week before.

“We focused on a kid who really would love to have one, but may not have the means to get one on their own,” said Amber Baileygaines, the yearbook’s adviser. “We tried to go that route if we can, but we don’t always privy out that information. Some teachers know some students better than others and that’s how they get put into the bucket, so to speak.”

Dillard, now a commissioner for the Granite City Park District, was a teacher in the Granite City School District for 30 years and served as a member of the Granite City School Board for 24.

Dillard has been donating yearbooks to GCHS seniors since 2013.

“(From 2011-2012) I just gave one monetary scholarship and Adrienne Johnson was the coordinator of scholarships in two years,” he said. “After 2012, I said I couldn’t do it anymore. It’s so hard to pick one student out of maybe 10 to 12 applicants. So I sat down with her after we discussed this and I said, ‘What if I buy some yearbooks and distribute yearbooks to seniors?”

To receive a free yearbook, a student must be a senior. Dillard said administrators and staff members select the students.

“The two years Karen Greenwald took care of the yearbooks, they gave the names to her,” he said. “Then, Amber Baileygaines took over for the last three years and it was the same situation. The names were given to her.”

The donations were made in memory of Dillard’s wife, Jackie, and his late son, Tim. Jackie and Tim passed away in 2003 and 2008, respectively.

“I enjoyed it for sure because I came into the program (in 2014) and I didn’t know anything about it until Mr. Dillard contacted me three years ago, and it’s been very enjoyable as well,” said Baileygaines, yearbook adviser since 2014.

Dillard said he’s been getting praise from teachers for his donations.

“Last year, (GCHS math teacher) Tim Wilson emailed me about a student coming back and walking into his classroom and yelping about his new yearbook,” he said. “It’s all been worthwhile.”

Seth Allen, Tori Brooksher, Megan Burge, Lily Burke, Kelsi Coats, Haley Crider, Skylar Dippel, A’tyanna Dixon, Baylee Dochwat, Robyn Pointer, Haley Walker, and Traonna Ward are among the staff members who created this year’s edition of the Warrior, titled “You Are Here.” Dochwat is the senior editor and Crider is the co-editor.

“We always like making the yearbook,” Dochwat said. “We always want people get what we create because we work so hard on it for them. Being able to have it makes it more worthwhile.”

Dillard said the students are always thrilled when they receive a free yearbook.

“I noticed (on May 2) when we gave the senior class a yearbook, I look down a table and everyone of them had their yearbooks open and were looking through the yearbooks,” he said. “It’s the satisfaction down the road that these students have something to remember.”

