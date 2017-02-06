Granite City students create cards for service personnel

× Expand Participants in the Valentine's for Vets event at Maryville Elementary School included (from left) Superintendent Jim Greenwald, School Board member Carolyn Yates, Lauren Sanders of U.S. Rep. Mike Bost's office, Madison County Board Member Helen Hawkins, Mayor Ed Hagnauer, Director of Elementary Education Kristen Novacich and Maryville Principal Mark Lull. Students are Matthew Wieczorek and Mallory Holmes.

GRANITE CITY – Students throughout the Granite City School District participated in Valentine's for Vets, headed by Madison County Board Member Helen Hawkins.

Valentines for the nation's active troops were collected at Maryville Elementary School during the first-semester awards assembly Feb. 3. Students created cards and wrote notes and letters to the troops. Constituent service representative Lauren Sanders of U.S. Rep. Mike Bost's office was on hand to collect the valentines.

Mayor Ed Hagnauer, Superintendent Jim Greenwald, School Board President Beverley Scroggins, School Board member Carolyn Yates, Director of Elementary Education Kristen Novacich and Hawkins assisted Principal Mark Lull in passing out awards for Most Improved Reading and Math, Perfect Attendance, Exemplary Students, IRP and Super Reader & Math. Lull presented the Principal's Awards to first-graders Jaida James and Jacoby Middleton and second-graders Dylan Mullins and Harriet Mifflin.

Parents were invited to attend the awards assemblies. A total of 110 parents attended the first-grade awards assembly and 90 parents attended the second-grade awards assembly.

Second-semester awards will be presented in May.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter