Green giving

WHAT: The 15th annual Green Gift Bazaar

WHEN: Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25

WHERE: Alton YWCA, 304 E. Third St.

WHY: For more than a decade, Alton Main Street, the Piasa Palisades Sierra Club and the YWCA have offered an alternative to box stores and corporate chains on Small Business Saturday. The bazaar features handmade and environmentally friendly gift items, including clothing, jewelry, soap, crafts and more. Organizers say they take pride in encouraging residents to “keep their money home for the holidays.”

