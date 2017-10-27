Gussied-up gourds

By JD Jennings
WHAT: Pumpkin carving and decorating
WHEN: Oct. 23
WHERE: Morningside of Godfrey, 1373 D’Adrian Professional Park
WHY: Master pumpkin artist Craig Sanders visited the assisted living facility to show off his talents and brighten the day for residents. Sanders, who began carving pumpkins as a young man, travels throughout the metropolitan area for public and private events, including regular appearances at Eckert’s Country Store and Farms. For more information, visit cjsimagination.com or call (314) 825-5621.