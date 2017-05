× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided by Jason “Jake” Simmons × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided by Jason “Jake” Simmons Prev Next

The YWCA of Alton and A Precious Organization hosted the 2017 Ballin’ With A Cop on Saturday, May 13 at the Y. Youths and Alton police officers played a scrimmage game of basketball, ate pizza and further built positive relationships among each other. Alton Police Department officers, jailers, and police explorers came out and hooped it up with 60 of the area’s youths.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter