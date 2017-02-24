Happily ever after begins at the bridal show

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer

Picture it … a frantic bride, desperately trying to pull together one the biggest events in her life as things threaten to implode. Frantic phone calls, the realization that no one yet called a caterer, ill-fitting tuxedos — what can be more stressful than the preparations for a wedding day?

With the third annual AdVantage News Bridal Extravaganza, taking place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, brides, grooms, nervous parents and wedding planners have a convenient, one-stop destination to organize that all-special day and ensure it all goes off without a hitch (well, maybe a small hiccup or two is to be expected).

“What I like about the bridal show is that it gives me the opportunity to meet with the bride,” says Rob Hernandez, who offers photography, lighting, DJ services and more through Ultimate Entertainment. “I think it is important for them to get to know someone rather than just hire someone based on price. You are being a part of the most important day in someone’s life, and sometimes even becoming part of their extended family.”

Ellen Bennett, a manager with St. Peters Hardware and Rental in Alton, agrees that convenience is something worth promoting at the annual event.

“We have everything available for rental, from linens, tents, tables and chairs to cake stands and décor pieces,” she says. “We love taking part in the show and getting to know the local brides, and as a vendor, it is a great resource to let them know what you can do for them.”

Guests will have the opportunity to visit more than 40 booths at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Shopping Center in East Alton, and finalize plans involving décor, catering, photography and much more.

“The bridal show is such a great event for the local brides-to-be,” says Pat Taulbee, one of the event organizers and account executive for AdVantage News. “In past years, the crowds have been amazing, and this year we have even more vendors, which will certainly give the brides a variety from which to choose. We are using all three rooms for the booths, and the bridal show has grown from having 10 models to 20.”

Admission is free and there will be plenty of convenient parking in close proximity to the door. Booths from local businesses will have everything covered when preparing for both ceremonies and receptions. Early registration online enters you into a $100 participating vendor certificate drawing, and the first 100 brides to the event receive a free gift, provided by Logo It in a show bag provided by Altonized Community Federal Credit Union.

The bridal fashion show will be provided by Frew’s Bridal and Formal Wear.

Register at brides.advantagenews.com

