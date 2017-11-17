Healing technology

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske

Dr. F. Ryan Bemis of Bemis Family Chiropractic, 230 Regional Drive, Alton, demonstrates the latest tool in his office to treat his patients. The MLS Laser Therapy tool delivers treatment to patients via Class 4 cold laser. “The MLS Laser Therapy decreases a patient’s pain while stimulating and promoting the healing process on a cellular level,” Bemis said. “The industry notes a 91 percent rate of effectiveness on patients, but we are seeing more like 95 percent in our patients. We have had it here for 8 months now, and our practice has absolutely exploded.” The laser is placed eight inches above the skin, which allows its energy to penetrate through tissue and interact with intracellular biomolecules. This process results in the restoration of normal cell function while enhancing the body’s natural healing processes. The treatment addresses patients’ most common issues, including knee, hip, lower back, neck, shoulder and neuropathy concerns. Bemis offers free informational lectures and individual consultations about the technique at 7 p.m. Mondays in his office. For more information, call (618) 433-9333 or visit bemisfamilychiropractic.com.

