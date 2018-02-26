Hearing history

The third-grade class at St. John Neumann Catholic School in Maryville recently presented a Living History Museum by becoming exhibits themselves. Each student chose a person who changed the world, researched that person, and finally became the person for the museum. The students sat in chairs throughout the gym with a dot drawn on their hand. When a visitor to the museum wanted to hear what a particular exhibit had to say, they pressed the dot and the exhibit came to life. Those who came to the Living History Museum got to hear about the lives of Princess Diana, Michael Jackson, Emily Dickinson, Louis Armstrong, and more.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter