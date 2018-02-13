Photo by Andrew Dobson

Members of the community, including Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany, Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Brett Stawar, and Alton Mayor Brant Walker, cheer as they watch the live announcement that Alton made the top five finalist list for the Small Business Revolution-Main Street reality show contest. The winning city in the challenge will be spotlighted on the show’s third season and will receive a $500,000 grant for small business renovations. Of the final five, which includes Amesbury, Mass.; Bastrop, Texas; Martinez, Calif.; and Siloam Springs, Ark., online votes will determine the winner, which will be announced Feb. 27. Online voting can take place once per day until 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at smallbusinessrevolution.org.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter