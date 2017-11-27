Holiday Calendar 2017-2018

Donation headquarters

Donations needed for Shriners

After the Shriners’ entire Christmas toy stockpile was destroyed in a warehouse fire in South St. Louis, the Wood River Fire Department has decided to collect toys to help replace those lost. Toys may be dropped off at the firehouse, 501 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River, until Dec. 10.

For more information, call Fire Chief Brendan McKee at (618) 781-9576.

Collection for needy families includes pictures with Santa

Berkshire Hatheway HomeServices Elite Properties will be offering free photos with Santa to benefit the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

Families and groups are welcome to have their photos taken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the office, 1012 Plummer Drive, Suite 301, Edwardsville.

While there is no fee, agents and staff request that guests bring along a donation of a new, unwrapped toy or canned goods. These donations will be given to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry to benefit local underprivileged children and families during the holiday season.

There also will be a Christmas tree raffle, courtesy of the BuyWell, SellWell team. The winner of the drawing will be notified Dec. 4.

For more information, call (618) 655-4100.

Yanda Cabin holding Christmas celebration and donation

The annual Yanda Cabin Christmas Celebration will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Yanda Log Cabin, 148 Main St. in Glen Carbon.

Guests can enjoy music and refreshments and have a photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Organizers request that guests bring nonperishable food items as donations for those in need through the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

For more information, call (618) 288-7271.

Front-row seat

Live outdoor nativity

A free live outdoor walk-through nativity will be featured from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Dec. 1-3, at Bethel Church, 480 E. Airline Drive in East Alton.

There also will be a petting zoo, photo stations, refreshments, activities and a take-home Christmas craft. For more information, visit mybethelchurch.com.

Holiday arts and crafts fair

The 29th annual Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair, featuring a large variety of crafters from Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky, is set for 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Road. Breakfast will be served beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. both days.

With great bargains for the holiday season, the event is sponsored by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, and proceeds will benefit the school’s band and orchestra programs. Revenue is used to help purchase instruments, pay for instrument repairs, transportation and many other needs to maintain a quality instrumental music program.

Admission is $2 on Saturday and $1 on Sunday, with children under 12 admitted free (strollers are not recommended). For more information, call (618) 466-9240.

Handbell choir Christmas concert

The Christian Ringers Handbell Choir from the Upper Alton Baptist Church will present its annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St. in Alton. Also performing on the program will be Schola, the church adult choir, accompanied by piano, organ, guitars and percussion. Schola will present “Prepare,” an original choral selection by choir member Tim Gilbreth, “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Gustav Holtz, and John Ritter’s “Christmas Lullaby.” The handbells will ring “Traditions of Christmas” by Chip Davis of Mannheim Steamroller fame, an arrangement of “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Sheep May Safely Graze,” accompanied by Kathryn Scoma on flute. The program will conclude with the audience joining the handbells and organ on “Angels from the Realm of Glory.”

Admission is free; a freewill offering will be taken.

Second annual ugly sweater 5K event

Trinity Lutheran Ministries will hold its second annual Christmas Ugly Sweater 5K Dash at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Ministries, 600 Water St., Edwardsville.

The event will feature a 5K race, family fun run, Christmas-themed photo booth, holiday inflatables, and ugly sweater contest, and hot chocolate and cookies for all participants at the finish line. All proceeds stay in the community, and 20 percent of the registration costs go to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and Neighbors in Need programs. Medals will be awarded, and t-shirts and fun finishers medals are guaranteed to all who registered by Nov. 22. The first 300 registered adults will also receive a swag bag.

The ugly sweater contest will take place after the race. For more information, call (618) 656-2918 or visit the CHRISTmasUglySweater5K page on Facebook.

Free holiday concert in Alton

Organist Marilyn Keiser, chancellor’s professor of music at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University in Bloomington, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Alby and Fourth streets in Alton.

Robert Dial of Springfield, Ill., built the organ with the assistance of Greg Fletcher. The acoustic profile of the sanctuary ensures an enjoyable performance.

For more information, call (618) 465-3592.

Ugly sweater Christmas party at Bottle and Barrel

Party with your friends before the rush of Christmas at Bottle and Barrel’s first Ugly Christmas Sweater Party from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at 554 E. Broadway in Alton. Prize judging and 50/50 draw will be held at 8 p.m. Drink specials are at the discretion of the establishment, and all proceeds will benefit the SNIP Alliance and the RiverBend Pet Food Pantry. Ugly sweaters also will be available at the door for $10 apiece.

Admission is $10. For more information, call (618) 463-1095 or go to the SNIP Alliance Facebook page.

