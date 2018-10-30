Holiday help for Community Care Center

For the fifth year, Croatian Fraternal Union No. 222 presented a check to the Community Care Center in Granite City, which covers the Tri-City area. The amount of $1,000 was presented to help the center during the Christmas season. Participants at the check presentation were (from left) Croatian Fraternal Union No. 222 Vice-President Paul Kacera, Community Care Center board member Harriet Evans, center Executive Director Melanie Williams, Croatian Fraternal Union No. 222 President John Obucina, and Croatian Fraternal Union No. 222 Secretary-Treasurer John Yobby.

