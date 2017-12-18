Holiday helpers

Alton Community Service League members are at it again — wrapping packages to raise funds for charities and beautification programs in the Alton-Godfrey area. (From left) Jean Rathgeb and Sandy Goeken wrap a huge package for a gentleman who wants to surprise his wife at Christmas. League members will be wrapping packages through Christmas Eve on the second floor at the escalators in Alton Square Mall. Dates and times are: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

