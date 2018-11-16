Holidays can bring added pressure for those suffering from depression

Seasonal affective disorder is characterized as a type of depression related to changes in seasons, typically tied to the start of fall and persisting into the winter months.

Depressive disorders don’t take holidays, and this time of year can be stressful. For individuals who suffer from or are at risk for depression, though, the impact of holiday stresses and pressures can be much more severe than the momentary frustrations that almost everyone experiences. Typical symptoms of SAD, sometimes referred to as winter depression, may include the following (Mayo Clinic):

Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day

A lack of energy

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Feeling sluggish or agitated

Oversleeping or having problems with sleeping

Social withdrawal

Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty

Substance abuse

Recently, more people are willing to engage in meaningful conversations regarding mental health, but that has not always been the case. Many of the same symptoms listed above are commonly associated with warning signs of suicidal thoughts or behavior, the second-leading cause of death for ages 10-24. The Jason Foundation, a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide awareness and prevention, has developed a program designed to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and suicide. #IWONTBESILENT is an awareness campaign to raise the conversation on suicide prevention and mental illness, allowing open conversation regarding these serious subjects. Visit the website to learn how to get involved and make a difference. Creating an environment where people of all ages feel comfortable to talk about their struggles is an important step in preventing unnecessary tragedies.

Contrary to myth, suicide rates do not peak during the holiday season. But depressed individuals aren’t immune from either depressive episodes or suicidal ideation during this time. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, is a free resource available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

