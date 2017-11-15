Home of the brave

Photos by JD Jennings

The annual Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade, co-sponsored by the American Legion and Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, kicked off near Eden Church on Main Street and honored retired Sgt. John Frederick Falkenrath, a Vietnam veteran.

In addition to the parade, the Wildey Theatre showed free movies before and after the festivities.

The parade dates back to 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. The color guard, veterans, school organizations, bands, floats and military vehicles make up the procession each year.

