Honoring 100 years of women in service

Members of the Alton VFW hold wreaths donated by one of their members to Post 1308. These wreaths, including a special POW-MIA wreath and one recognizing the Medal of Honor distinction, will be laid at the foot of the doughboy statue as part of the VFW’s annual Veterans Day ceremonies on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 4445 Alby St. World War II veteran 2nd Lt. Robert Ryan, who served with the USAAF, will lay the POW-MIA wreath. Annette and Glenn Wilson will lay the Medal of Honor wreath; Annette is the stepdaughter of longtime former Alton resident U.S. Army Tech. Sgt. Russell Dunham, who served in World War II and was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1945. Dunham now rests in Godfrey’s Valhalla Cemetery, and a portion of U.S. 67 was named in his honor in 2012. The Alton VFW Post 1308 annual Veterans Day program will start at 10 a.m. Nov. 11, with Alby Street closed from 9 to 11 a.m. for a classic military vehicle show hosted by a group of young veterans from the Show Me Truck Club. The public is invited to take part in the morning’s observance, as the post has put together a special program in honor of the 100th anniversary of women serving in the U.S. military. Women were first allowed to join the military in 1917, during the last two years of World War I. The program lineup will feature female military veterans throughout its ceremony. (From left) Royal Ward, Glenn Wilson, event co-chair Wayne Able, Annette Wilson, Susan Parrish, Becky Willmore and Post Commander Tom Wilson hold the donated wreaths.

