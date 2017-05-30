Honoring fallen heroes

The honor and respect the local community holds for those who have fallen in service to our county was evident at Memorial Day ceremonies in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on May 29.

Glen Carbon VFW Post 2222 Commander Ron Hicks delivered opening remarks to dozens of residents attending the ceremony at the Veterans Monument in the village’s Honor Roll Park.

“We honor the brave heroes of our country who gave their lives in defense of our freedom,” he said.

Mayor Rob Jackstadt noted the significance of recognizing the sacrifices of the honored veterans.

“It is truly important to acknowledge the brave soldiers we are honoring here today,” he said.

The guest speaker was Army major and VFW Post 2222 Chaplain David Noble. He highlighted the historical importance of the nation’s freedoms.

“We hold the longest-held constitution of any nation in history,” he pointed out.

He emphasized how those freedoms should never be taken for granted.

“Never forget, we’re here in freedom,” he said. “Always be thankful for the freedom you get to enjoy.”

Boy Scout Troop 1034 presented the memorial wreath during the ceremony. Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 and VFW Post 2222 posted the colors and fired the 21-gun salute.

The day’s sunshine and beautiful weather were emblematic of the freedom the crowd honored later that morning as a large crowd listened to music, speeches and dedications at Woodlawn Cemetery’s 120th annual Memorial Day ceremony in Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville Municipal Band, under the direction of James Kerfoot, began the ceremony with 30 minutes of patriotic and religious music. The honor guard, made up of members from Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 and Edwardsville VFW Post 1299, presented the colors.

Emily Ottwein, conductor of the Edwardsville High School Choral Program, sang the national anthem and the invocation was delivered by the Rev. Jarian Stith of the Wesley Chapel, African Methodist Episcopal Church in Edwardsville.

Woodlawn Cemetery Association President Candy Wentz delivered the welcome and opening remarks. She told the audience she was new to the position and noted how impressed she has been with the passion of those who take care of the cemetery.

Wentz also touched on the cemetery’s historical importance.

“Woodlawn has graves of soldiers dating back to the Revolutionary War,” she said.

Steve Emerson delivered the main address. He served as petty officer second class in the Coast Guard and taught in the Edwardsville School District during his civilian career.

He presented an overview of the holiday’s history, pointing out it started after 620,000 soldiers died during the Civil War. He noted that overall, 1.2 million U.S. soldiers have died in the line of duty.

He also explained how the tradition of selling poppies to support the nation’s troops began during World War I, when poppies grew on the graves of the soldiers buried on the battlefields in Europe.

“The reason we have this freedom is because of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

Larry Miller of VFW Post 1299 delivered a tribute to fallen veterans.

“We are truly fortunate to live in a country worth dying for,” he said. “No other nation has given as much for the cause of maintaining freedom.”

Deborah Ahrens of Edwardsville read the names of 102 local veterans who have passed away in the last year. They included members of all branches of the service and soldiers who have participated in conflicts from World War II to the present day.

Attendees enthusiastically applauded speakers and musicians during the event. Taps was played as the colors were retired at the end of the ceremony, and activities concluded with a musical selection by the municipal band.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter