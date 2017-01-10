PHOTO FEATURE: Hospital honor

Julie Hart of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Transitional Care Unit (fifth from right) has earned the AMH January Employee Recognition Award. Her job is coordinating discharges for patients. She works with nurses to ensure orders are in place for prescriptions and equipment needs. The co-worker who nominated Julie said she does most of her work behind the scenes. “It is for this reason that I want to recognize Julie. She is the person who has to keep up with insurance authorizations. This is the work most people don’t understand that takes a large part of her day to perform. I think it’s time to recognize her for the job she does.”

