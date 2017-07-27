Hydrant pride

If you’ve driven down the main stretch of Nameoki Road, Madison Avenue, and around Wilson Park in Granite City recently, you may have noticed something a bit different along the sidewalks next to Bellemore Village Shopping Center and Granite City High School: fire hydrants painted red, white, and blue in an array of patriotic designs.

It all stems from a project started by the Grow Granite committee, which works to promote tourism and to improve the image of Granite City.

“Babe Champion, a longtime Granite City resident, got permission to work on the project from the water company and fire department a couple of years ago and we’re following his lead,” volunteer Danny Greene said. “Once we started painting the hydrants, one of the supervisors from the water company started taking pictures of them and sending them to their headquarters to brag about what our city was doing.”

Hydrants can be seen not only alongside Nameoki Road, but also Fehling Road, East 27th Street, Johnson Road, and Madison Avenue. Some of the designs for this year’s project include dalmatians, Captain America, and distinctive designs such as a tribute to the Granite City Marching Warriors and a tribute to local firefighters painted by a couple of young art students.

Greene said 75 to 100 Granite City residents got involved with the cause and the result went “above and beyond” the committee’s expectations.

“I encourage other local communities to get permission from American Water and work on their own project,” he said.

Along with painting the hydrants, the committee encouraged residents and businesses to decorate their homes and workplaces to complement the Granite City Park District’s Patriots in the Park celebration.

Looking ahead, Greene and the rest of Grow Granite are busy at work on the next phase of the project.

“Each individual put their own imagination into their hydrants and painted them how they wanted,” he said. “It was nice to see a lot of people working together in Granite in a way that cleans up the city a little bit and brings the community together more than what it was.”

Grow Granite would like to remind residents that the top of each hydrant is color coded red, green or international orange for purposes of the fire department, and that no design can interfere with that original color.

The Granite City Sherwin Williams is accepting donations to fund the project. Granite City Economic Developer James Amos is the facilitator of Grow Granite and can be contacted at growgranite@granitecity.illinois.gov for more information on getting involved with any of the committee’s ongoing projects.

