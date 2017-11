The 23rd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, which kicks off the Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign, took place at Lincoln-Douglas Square on Nov. 17. Nearly 300 people turned out to see the lights, visit with Santa, and enjoy complimentary cookies and hot cocoa. Girl Scouts and Alton High School students sung carols. While visiting the tree, provided by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, guests were encouraged to donate canned goods for the Salvation Army food pantries.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter