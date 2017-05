Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: The sixth annual Riverbend Earth Day Festival

WHEN: April 29

WHERE: The Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton

WHY: Traditionally an outdoor event (last year along Broadway near downtown), a rainy forecast made organizers move the festival indoors this year. The Sierra Club, Great Rivers Land Trust and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center are responsible for the annual festival, which features vendors, wildlife, live music and children’s activities.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter