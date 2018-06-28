L&C Radio Broadcasting graduate lands dream job

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Keith on da Beat (Mikeith Teague) entertains the crowd during the finale of the Small Business Revolution Season 3 at the Alton Amphitheater.

GODFREY | Mikeith Teague, also known as Keith on da Beat, loves to talk, so being an on-air radio personality suits him well.

Teague graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College’s Radio Broadcasting program in 2017. After an internship, he hired onto iHeartRadio St. Louis, and most recently became the night shift DJ for Z107.7, where he is on air from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

“I am blessed to have an on-air position at Z107.7,” Teague said. “The best part of my career is everything. I know it sounds cheesy, but I honestly love what I do.”

And he does a lot.

He DJs at Bossanova Martini Lounge once a week and even recently served as DJ during the finale of the Small Business Revolution Season 3 at the Alton Amphitheater.

He still goes on air at WLCA 89.9 Monday nights for his hip-hop show, The Message, and offers his emceeing services for weddings, graduations, family reunions, birthday parties and other events.

“Mikeith has one of the best personalities you will ever come across,” L&C Radio Broadcasting Coordinator Mike Lemons said. “He also has a fantastic promotional mind. All we really had to do was steer him a little. He will have great success at Z107.7 or any media of his choosing. We are extremely proud of him.”

Teague would recommend the college’s radio broadcasting program to anyone interested in the industry.

“Every skill I learned at WLCA 89.9 helped me land my on-air dream job,” Teague said. “The program gave me hands-on experience with real broadcasting equipment. I use all the knowledge I gained at L&C every day. I still have mentors and people I look up to from L&C. There are too many to name, but I appreciate them all.”

Aside from radio, Teague is intrigued by all forms of media, including television and movies. He would eventually like to break into TV and host award and game shows.

