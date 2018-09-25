Last dances?

photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner

Photos by Tim Skinner

WHAT: Lincoln Place Heritage Festival

WHEN: Sept. 22

WHERE: Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City

WHY: Activities include ethnic dance performances, live music, quilt displays and more. The cultures of what was originally the Hungary Hollow neighborhood are celebrated, including communities of residents from Macedonia, Bulgaria, Armenia, Hungary, Mexico, Croatia, Russia, Germany, England, Ireland, and Scotland. A daylong affair to celebrate Granite City’s ethnic and immigrant history, this year’s event looks to be its last; event organizers say the festival doesn’t have adequate financial resources.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter